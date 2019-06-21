Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 June

Extraordinary session in Parliament – LIVE


YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia on June 20.

A number of issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will continue debating several bills, as well as the election of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




