LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.49% to $1803.00, copper price up by 0.88% to $5972.00, lead price up by 1.21% to $1921.00, nickel price up by 2.93% to $12305.00, tin price up by 1.98% to $19325.00, zinc price up by 0.28% to $2488.50, molybdenum price stood at $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.