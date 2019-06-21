LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.49% to $1803.00, copper price up by 0.88% to $5972.00, lead price up by 1.21% to $1921.00, nickel price up by 2.93% to $12305.00, tin price up by 1.98% to $19325.00, zinc price up by 0.28% to $2488.50, molybdenum price stood at $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 09:15 Armenia as a connecting link between foreign startups and Silicon Valley: Minister Arshakyan releases details on new program
- 08:58 European Stocks - 20-06-19
- 08:57 US stocks up - 20-06-19
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-06-19
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-06-19
- 08:50 Oil Prices Up - 20-06-19
- 02:42 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet again in near future under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 06.20-20:40 Armenian parliament finishes works of 2nd sitting
- 06.20-20:31 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan satisfied with his discussion with Bolton on NK peace process
- 06.20-20:22 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in Washington
- 06.20-18:44 Judge leaves court hall to make decision without listening to objections of lawyers over Kocharyan’s case
- 06.20-18:38 Grigor Bekmezyan elected member of Supreme Judicial Council
- 06.20-18:25 Armenian parliament convenes extraordinary sitting on June 21
- 06.20-18:07 Armenian PM holds farewell meeting with outgoing German Ambassador
- 06.20-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-06-19
- 06.20-17:12 Asian Stocks - 20-06-19
- 06.20-15:18 Armenian Ambassador meets with Lebanese PM
- 06.20-15:07 New Constitutional Court Judge sworn in
- 06.20-14:19 Cabinet gives round of applause to new Minister of Justice
- 06.20-14:09 “Don’t expect 30 year old problems to be solved in 1 year,” PM
- 06.20-14:06 Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov to be Armenia’s flag-bearer at 2nd European Games inauguration ceremony
- 06.20-13:55 Raising salaries of judges key precondition for having really independent judiciary in Armenia - Pashinyan
- 06.20-13:34 ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’: Russian President holds his annual Q&A session
- 06.20-13:24 Armenian journalist arrested in suspicion of blackmailing, extorting police official
- 06.20-13:08 ‘Quick reforms mean failed reforms’ – Pashinyan on criticism addressed to government
- 06.20-13:02 Parliament approves 2018 state budget performance report
- 06.20-12:51 Armenia appoints first ambassador to Uzbekistan
- 06.20-12:44 2018 was unprecedented for Armenia from budgetary terms, says PM
- 06.20-12:21 Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic concurrently appointed Ambassador to Montenegro
- 06.20-12:08 Armenia uses space imaging to map Lake Sevan shore waste cleaning plan
- 06.20-11:46 Constitutional Court President receives Russian Ambassador to Armenia
- 06.20-10:19 Trump confirms will meet with Russia’s Putin during G20 summit
- 06.20-10:16 Armenian PM introduces new justice minister to staff
- 06.20-10:07 Iran claims to have downed American UAV
- 06.20-10:00 Parliament session, LIVE
21:39, 06.17.2019
Viewed 2967 times Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 2033 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
16:27, 06.14.2019
Viewed 2006 times President Sarkissian receives cooperation proposals and thank-you letters from participants of Armenian Summit of Minds
14:24, 06.14.2019
Viewed 1995 times President Sarkissian hosts representatives of Beirut’s Union of Graduates of St. Gregory the Illuminator seminary
19:57, 06.14.2019
Viewed 1624 times Supporting Baku's policy of isolating Artsakh does not contribute to peaceful settlement of Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict – MFA Artsakh