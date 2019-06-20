Armenian parliament finishes works of 2nd sitting

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia completed on June 20 the works of the 2nd sitting of the 7th convocation. ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan announced following the session, “I declare 2nd sitting closed”.

The MPs closed the sitting under the national anthem.

The National Assembly will discuss remaining issues during the extraordinary sitting on June 21.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan