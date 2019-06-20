Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

Armenian parliament convenes extraordinary sitting on June 21


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly has been convened on June 21, 10:00, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




