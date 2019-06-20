Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-06-19

YEREVAN, 20 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.51 drams to 477.53 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.25 drams to 539.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 7.55 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.24 drams to 607.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 19.45 drams to 20635.12 drams. Silver price up by 0.52 drams to 229.45 drams. Platinum price up by 17.57 drams to 12328.41 drams.