Armenian Ambassador meets with Lebanese PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan on June 19 met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda of the Armenian-Lebanese relations.

Details on the activity of the Armenian-Lebanese inter-governmental commission led by the PMs of the two countries were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan