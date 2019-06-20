“Don’t expect 30 year old problems to be solved in 1 year,” PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. “Don’t expect problems of 30 years to be solved in one year,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told lawmakers today in parliament during the 2018 state budget performance report.

“I want us to say for the record that one should not expect the solutions of 30 year-old problems in a single year. I find it very important for us to record this. Regarding promises: Already in September of last year they were saying: they aren’t fulfilling their promises. Should the solutions to these 30 year old problems been given in three months?” Pashinyan said.

