Parliament approves 2018 state budget performance report

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament approved the draft decision on approving the annual report of the 2018 state budget performance.

The draft was approved during today’s session with a voting.

94 MPs voted in favor of the draft, 17 voted against.

The voting was preceded by two-day debates in the plenary sessions of the Parliament. Before this debates on the budget performance report have taken place during the joint sessions of the parliamentary standing committees.

