Parliament approves 2018 state budget performance report
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament approved the draft decision on approving the annual report of the 2018 state budget performance.
The draft was approved during today’s session with a voting.
94 MPs voted in favor of the draft, 17 voted against.
The voting was preceded by two-day debates in the plenary sessions of the Parliament. Before this debates on the budget performance report have taken place during the joint sessions of the parliamentary standing committees.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 13:34 ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’: Russian President holds his annual Q&A session
- 13:24 Armenian journalist arrested is suspicion of blackmailing, extorting police official
- 13:08 ‘Quick reforms mean failed reforms’ – Pashinyan on criticism addressed to government
- 13:02 Parliament approves 2018 state budget performance report
- 12:44 2018 was unprecedented for Armenia from budgetary terms, says PM
- 12:21 Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic concurrently appointed Ambassador to Montenegro
- 12:08 Armenia uses space imaging to map Lake Sevan shore waste cleaning plan
- 11:46 Constitutional Court President receives Russian Ambassador to Armenia
- 10:19 Trump confirms will meet with Russia’s Putin during G20 summit
- 10:16 Armenian PM introduces new justice minister to staff
- 10:07 Iran claims to have downed American UAV
- 10:00 Parliament session, LIVE
- 09:49 Pentagon to send Patriot systems, drones and surveillance planes to Middle East
- 09:27 Armenian FM meets US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in Washington D.C.
- 08:59 European Stocks - 19-06-19
- 08:58 US stocks up - 19-06-19
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-06-19
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-06-19
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 19-06-19
- 06.19-21:21 Newly appointed Justice Minister of Armenia says vetting is necessary but not enough for establishing independent judicial system
- 06.19-20:53 Armenian FM meets with acting assistant secretary of U.S. State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs
- 06.19-19:36 Armenia and Artsakh do not want war, but no one can threaten us with war – PM Pashinyan
- 06.19-18:03 Yerevan Mayor pays official visit to St. Petersburg
- 06.19-17:56 President of Armenia discusses opportunities of cooperation in IT sector with leadership of famous Italian Leonardo Company
- 06.19-17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-06-19
- 06.19-17:54 Asian Stocks - 19-06-19
- 06.19-17:30 Armenia's Prosecutor General surprised at $18 million deposit increase in the bank accounts of Kocharyan's son
- 06.19-16:10 Farmer injured as cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh village
- 06.19-15:08 Prosecution files complaint against suspension of March 1 trial involving Kocharyan
- 06.19-14:32 Tax official appointed Justice Minister
- 06.19-14:28 Small sit-in against flat taxation underway outside parliament building
- 06.19-14:18 Armenia to start producing gold bullions
- 06.19-13:22 Impact Hub Yerevan co-founder to head High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan’s office
- 06.19-13:21 Russian Smartavia airline announces St. Petersburg-Yerevan flights
- 06.19-13:19 Michel Platini released after questioning over 2022 Qatar World Cup corruption
21:39, 06.17.2019
Viewed 2825 times Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island
16:27, 06.14.2019
Viewed 1953 times President Sarkissian receives cooperation proposals and thank-you letters from participants of Armenian Summit of Minds
14:24, 06.14.2019
Viewed 1939 times President Sarkissian hosts representatives of Beirut’s Union of Graduates of St. Gregory the Illuminator seminary
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 1863 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
17:05, 06.13.2019
Viewed 1807 times EU reiterates its readiness to deepen political and economic relations with Armenia