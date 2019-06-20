Armenia uses space imaging to map Lake Sevan shore waste cleaning plan

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. In 2018, the ministry of nature protection – now known as the ministry of environment – has carried out studies and identified 770 hectares of territory near the shores of Lake Sevan that are subject to cleaning from waste, Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan told parliament today.

“We’ve identified the true volume of territories that are subject to cleaning,” he said, adding that they’ve used modern technologies, space imaging and UAVs and found 770 hectares of land that must be cleaned from waste.

“We immediately contacted the government,” Grigoryan said.

He expressed hope that the cleaning process will be carried out within three years, despite the initial planned estimates put the duration somewhere between 6 or 7 years.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan