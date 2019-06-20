Constitutional Court President receives Russian Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan on June 19 received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin at the latter’s initiative, the Constitutional Court told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the field of constitutional justice.

CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan introduced his delegation’s visit to St. Petersburg in May 2019 which took place at the invitation of the president of the Russian Constitutional Court.

The sides also touched upon issues relating to Armenia’s judicial system during the meeting.

