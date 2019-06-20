Parliament session, LIVE

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament continues its plenary session.

Today, Members of Parliament will hold the second hearing debates of the Tax Code amendments.

Cabinet members will also continue the presentation of the 2018 state budget performance report.

