LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.77% to $1776.50, copper price up by 0.75% to $5920.00, lead price up by 0.32% to $1898.00, nickel price up by 1.53% to $11955.00, tin price up by 0.40% to $18950.00, zinc price up by 0.22% to $2481.50, molybdenum price down by 0.40% to $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.