LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.77% to $1776.50, copper price up by 0.75% to $5920.00, lead price up by 0.32% to $1898.00, nickel price up by 1.53% to $11955.00, tin price up by 0.40% to $18950.00, zinc price up by 0.22% to $2481.50, molybdenum price down by 0.40% to $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 08:59 European Stocks - 19-06-19
- 08:58 US stocks up - 19-06-19
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-06-19
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-06-19
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 19-06-19
- 06.19-21:21 Newly appointed Justice Minister of Armenia says vetting is necessary but not enough for establishing independent judicial system
- 06.19-20:53 Armenian FM meets with acting assistant secretary of U.S. State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs
- 06.19-19:36 Armenia and Artsakh do not want war, but no one can threaten us with war – PM Pashinyan
- 06.19-18:03 Yerevan Mayor pays official visit to St. Petersburg
- 06.19-17:56 President of Armenia discusses opportunities of cooperation in IT sector with leadership of famous Italian Leonardo Company
- 06.19-17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-06-19
- 06.19-17:54 Asian Stocks - 19-06-19
- 06.19-17:30 Armenia's Prosecutor General surprised at $18 million deposit increase in the bank accounts of Kocharyan's son
- 06.19-16:10 Farmer injured as cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh village
- 06.19-15:08 Prosecution files complaint against suspension of March 1 trial involving Kocharyan
- 06.19-14:32 Tax official appointed Justice Minister
- 06.19-14:28 Small sit-in against flat taxation underway outside parliament building
- 06.19-14:18 Armenia to start producing gold bullions
- 06.19-13:22 Impact Hub Yerevan co-founder to head High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan’s office
- 06.19-13:21 Russian Smartavia airline announces St. Petersburg-Yerevan flights
- 06.19-13:19 Michel Platini released after questioning over 2022 Qatar World Cup corruption
- 06.19-13:12 U.S. House of Representatives approves $1,5 million aid to Artsakh for FY2020
- 06.19-12:52 1 trillion 342 billion drams in revenue recorded in 2018 state budget, finance minister briefs parliament
- 06.19-12:27 Construction of new Armenia-Georgia bridge to commence in August
- 06.19-11:58 Czech authorities have neither approved nor denied extradition of Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew yet
- 06.19-11:23 NSS, FFA boss personally shows Vicente del Bosque around Yerevan
- 06.19-11:14 Parliament approves new gambling ads restrictions
- 06.19-11:01 US National Security Adviser John Bolton to meet Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in Washington D.C.
- 06.19-10:47 US House of Representatives passes Speier Amendment on additional $40 Million for Armenia
- 06.19-10:43 Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra
- 06.19-10:17 Parliament adds Armenian Cinema Day in national calendar
- 06.19-09:55 Trump officially launches re-election campaign for 2020
- 06.19-09:40 Armenian FM, OSCE MG Co-Chairs meet in Washington D.C. ahead of NK talks
- 06.19-08:58 European Stocks - 18-06-19
- 06.19-08:57 US stocks up - 18-06-19
21:39, 06.17.2019
Viewed 2774 times Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island
16:27, 06.14.2019
Viewed 1941 times President Sarkissian receives cooperation proposals and thank-you letters from participants of Armenian Summit of Minds
14:24, 06.14.2019
Viewed 1926 times President Sarkissian hosts representatives of Beirut’s Union of Graduates of St. Gregory the Illuminator seminary
17:05, 06.13.2019
Viewed 1798 times EU reiterates its readiness to deepen political and economic relations with Armenia
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 1776 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget