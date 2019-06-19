Armenia and Artsakh do not want war, but no one can threaten us with war – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan tries to pull Artsakh issue settlement out of constructive atmosphere of negotiations. Armenia and Artsakh do not want war, but no one can threaten The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh with war, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said at the National Assembly during Cabinet-parliament Q&A session.

''I have always said that we should not forget that the war is not over and it can break out at any moment and escalations of the situation can happen any moment. It's obvious for me that Azerbaijan simply want to use the tool which it used for a long time, I mean making efforts to pull the settlement issue from constructive atmosphere of negotiations. Azerbaijan has been using this tool for a long time and Armenia has to resist it, including by raising the combat readiness of the Armed Forces. Our position is clear - Armenia and Artsakh do not want war, but no one can threaten The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh with war. This is very important to record'', he said, highlighting the necessity of installing mechanisms of for investigating the ceasefire regime violation cases.

