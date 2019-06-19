Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Yerevan Mayor pays official visit to St. Petersburg


YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS.  Armenian delegation led by Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan departs for St. Petersburg, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesperson of the Mayor Hakob Karapetyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“This is the 1st official foreign visit of the Mayor. Cultural events will be held in St. Petersburg in the sidelines of Yerevan Days. The Mayor is scheduled to hold meetings with St. Petersburg Governor Beglov Alexander Beglov, other officials, as well as the local Armenian community”, Karapetyan wrote.

