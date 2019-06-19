Asian Stocks - 19-06-19
TOKYO, 19 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 19 June:
“Armenpress” reports the value of japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.72% to 21333.87 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.74% to 1555.27 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.96% to 2917.80 points, and HANG SENG is up by 2.56% to 28202.14 points.
