Asian Stocks - 19-06-19

TOKYO, 19 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 19 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.72% to 21333.87 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.74% to 1555.27 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.96% to 2917.80 points, and HANG SENG is up by 2.56% to 28202.14 points.