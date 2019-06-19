Farmer injured as cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh village

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. A 34-year-old man in Artsakh has been wounded when an air cluster bomb exploded in a garden.

According to local authorities, farmer Ararat Margaryan sustained injuries when the explosion took place in a vineyard in Togh, a village in Hadrut, Artsakh.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said the explosion of the bomb took place in “circumstances yet to be revealed”.

The victim was hospitalized and doctors say he is in a moderate state.

Whether the cluster munition was an explosive remnant of war or not wasn't reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan