Russian Smartavia airline announces St. Petersburg-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Smartavia airline will soon commence St. Petersburg-Yerevan roundtrip flights, according to Kommersant newspaper.

Smartavia, formerly known as Nordavia, will begin operating flights to Yerevan on Thrusdays and Sundays from July 11 from St. Petersburg’s Polkovo Airport.

The airline will serve the route until October 25.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia told ARMENPRESS they’ve issued a permit to the airline on May 6. The aviation governing body commended the airline’s entry to the Armenian market.

Currently only the Ural Airline is operating flights from St. Petersburg to Yerevan, and the committee says Smartavia’s entry will bring competition and will impact both ticket prices and services.

