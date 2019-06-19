Impact Hub Yerevan co-founder to head High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan’s office

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Sara Anjargolian to serve as Director of the Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, the PM’s Office said.

Earlier on June 14th, Pashinyan appointed ex-Mayor of Glendale Zareh Sinanyan to be the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

Sara Anjargolian is co-founder & CEO of Impact Hub Yerevan, and member of the Impact Hub Global Association Board.

Impact Hub Yerevan describes itself as “a social innovation incubator, community, and space with a mission to support social impact projects and enterprises which implement positive social change in Armenia and beyond. We house a community of change makers and innovators, and provide them with education, mentoring, networking opportunities, resources, and programs & events to push their projects from idea to implementation to impact”.

