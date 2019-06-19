1 trillion 342 billion drams in revenue recorded in 2018 state budget, finance minister briefs parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. 2018’s state budget revenue indicator has been executed by nearly 98,3% with 1 trillion 342 billion drams in revenues having been recorded, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan told lawmakers today during a plenary session of parliament.

“1 trillion 447 billion drams in resources has been used for spending, 95%. The respective deficit totaled 105 billion drams or 65% of the planned indicator,” Janjughazyan said while presenting the 2018 state budget performance report.

He said inflation was in predictable range. 4% +/- 1.5% was forecast, whereas only 2,5% was recorded.

He said general wages grew 4%, but a certain split still exists between wages in the private and public sectors.

Unemployment dropped 1,5%, totaling 16,3%, the minister said.

In 2018, exports grew 8,4%, while imports grew 15,3%.

The report was earlier approved by parliamentary committees.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan