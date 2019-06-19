Construction of new Armenia-Georgia bridge to commence in August

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the Friendship Bridge –linking Armenia and Georgia over the Debed River near the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen border checkpoint- will commence in August, according to Artavazd Baghumyan, the Armenia manager of Tunnel Sadd Ariana, an Iranian contractor which was awarded the contract to build the bridge.

Tunnel Sadd Ariana was selected from 7 bidders who participated in a tender announced by the European Bank For Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

“The designing phase will be completed in around two months and if everything proceeds as expected the construction will most probably start in August and will be finished within one year,” Baghumyan told Alik Media.

The bridge will be 200 meters long. Two separate bridges parallel to one another at one meter distance will be built. It will be 18 meters high – 2 meters higher than the current bridge at the border. Each of the two parallel bridges will be 11,8 meters wide and will have 3 traffic lanes.

The EBRD has provided a 7,3 million euro credit for the project, and the funds will be repaid by Armenia and Georgia 50/50.

The old bridge will be renovated as experts say it can serve as an alternative in case of possible congestions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan