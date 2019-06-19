Czech authorities have neither approved nor denied extradition of Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew yet

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan has dismissed reports on Czech Justice Ministry’s rejection to extradite Narek Sargsyan as “rumors”.

Narek Sargsyan is the nephew of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan.

He is suspected in illegal possession of firearms and narcotics. Wanted by Armenian authorities since the summer of 2018, he was apprehended and arrested in Prague in December 2018. Armenia has requested the Czech authorities to extradite Narek Sargsyan.

Davtyan told reporters today that the moment they receive any official information they will disclose it.

“I label these reports as rumors, because officially we haven’t yet received neither an approval nor rejection from our colleagues,” Davtyan said.

The Prosecutor General’s comments come a day after Narek Sargsyan’s brother Hayk claimed to have information that the Czech Justice Minister has rejected the extradition request.

Earlier in June, a Prague Court approved the extradition pending final approval by the justice ministry.

