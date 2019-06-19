US National Security Adviser John Bolton to meet Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. United States National Security Advisor John Bolton has revealed he will have meetings with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers who are currently in Washington D.C. for Nagorno Karabakh (NK) conflict settlement talks.

“Looking forward to meetings later this week with the Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, to encourage continued dialogue between them. The United States stands ready to assist in advancing the cause of peace in the region,” Bolton tweeted.

Armenia’s FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s FM Elmar Mammadyarov are expected to hold NK talks in Washington D.C.,USA on June 20 under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The foreign ministry had earlier said the Armenian FM will also have meetings with several American high-ranking officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan