Armenian FM, OSCE MG Co-Chairs meet in Washington D.C. ahead of NK talks

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of an upcoming meeting with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Washington D.C., Armenia’s FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meeting in the US capital, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release.

“During the abovementioned preparatory meeting the interlocutors assessed the current situation of the peace process, including in the context of implementation of agreements that were reached during previous meetings,” the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan