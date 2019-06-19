LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.48% to $1763.00, copper price up by 1.49% to $5876.00, lead price up by 1.10% to $1892.00, nickel price down by 0.59% to $11775.00, tin price down by 0.40% to $18875.00, zinc price up by 1.96% to $2476.00, molybdenum price stood at $27293.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.