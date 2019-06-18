Nikol Pashinyan hosts renowned scientist Raymond Damadian

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today hosted renowned Armenian scientist, inventor and physician Raymond Damadian, the creator of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) device, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Welcoming the famous scientist to the homeland, the Prime Minister hailed his scientific discovery, which played a revolutionary role in medicine.

“Your visit is a good opportunity to discuss the vision of the future Armenia. Our government sees Armenia as a technologically advanced country. Having a compatriot like you inspires confidence that we can be successful,”Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that Mr. Damadian is an exceptional example of the Armenian people’s talent.

While introducing his ongoing activities and programs, the famous scientist spoke of the opportunities offered by the new-generation MRI device. The interlocutors discussed the possibility of cooperation with Armenia’s medical and scientific institutions, the supply of new MRI devices to Armenia, as well as the development of education and science in the country.