Armenian President pays working visit to France

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen sarkissian has paid a working visit to France, where he will attend the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, it's the largest exibition of aerospace industry that gasthers the largest players of the firled under one roof one in two years.

In the sidelines of the Internatonal Paris Air Show President Sarkissian will visit the pavillions of the major companies, particularly the Italian ''Leonardo'' and ''Elettronica Group'', French ''Dassault Group'' and ''THALES Group'', and will meet with their leaderships.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan