Ararat Mirzoyan provides details on the conversation between Armenian PM and Russian- Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian billionaire businessman Samvel Karapetyan discussed the opportunities of continuing the business projects of Karapetyan and making new investments during their meeting a few days ago, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told the reporters at the parliament.

''It's good that they have met. Such a meeting had taken place also in the past, including with other businessmen, also with those working in the Russian business field. I don't have detailed information, but as far as I know they discussed the issue of continuing the business project of Karapetyan. They also talked about opportunities of new investments, Armenia's economic activation, various economic indicators'', Mirzoyan said. According to him, they also discussed the opportunity of buying new infrastructures by Karapetyan, there are also discussions of serious investments.

