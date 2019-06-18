Participants of Armenian Summit of Minds wait for next meeting in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the Armenian Summit of Minds, which was held in Dilijan town from June 7 to 9, continue sharing their impressions and gratitude for organizing such a high-level event in Armenia, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

General manager at Siemens Jan-Marc Lischka said on Linkedin that the purpose of the Summit of Minds is to leave it by having a new friend, a new idea and a new project. “I managed to achieve these three. As President Armen Sarkissian summed his remarks stating that the quantum world we live in is quite complex, changing, full of challenges, but at the same time is quite interesting. I totally agree. I want to thank President Armen Sarkissian, spouse Nouneh Sarkissian and the wonderful people of Armenia I met. Your great hospitality, kindness and humanism make Armenia the wonderful place it is. I leave waiting for the next Armenian Summit of Minds”.

Rouben Indjikian, Professor at the Webster University Geneva, wrote in his thank you letter addressed to the Armenian President: “Your far-sighted decision to hold the Summit of Minds in Armenia aimed at finding better solutions for the world and Armenia in particular, had a great success and put a firm base for such meetings in the future in our lovely country. It will be an honor for me to support you in this and other initiatives which will enable to reach a stable base for Armenia’s successful development”.



Startup Armenia foundation’s business development director Hovhannes Yeritsyan said on Linkedin: “Motivation and inspiration are the things that the modern world lacks a lot. This is an undeniable truth, but not when you are at the Summit of Minds. The 48 hours of the Summit were something that most of the participants will keep in their minds for ages. Armen Sarkissian was able to bring together individuals, who can support, educate and what is the most important inspire you. It is not a big deal to gather high-profile individuals together, but it is a huge deal to make those people think and act together as a system”.



