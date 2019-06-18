Head of Armenian delegation to EuroNest PA steps down

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Ruling faction lawmaker Mkhitar Hayrapetyan is stepping down as the leader of the Armenian delegation to the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly.

He was leading the delegation since January 2019.

He said he is stepping down from the position because of heavy workload associated with his other positions. Over the weekend the ruling Civil Contract party elected a new Board, and Hayrapetyan is included in the new composition.

“After being elected member of the Board of Civil Contract I will no longer manage to duly fulfill the job of delegation leader at EuroNest,” he said on Facebook.

Hayrapetyan is also serving as chairman of the parliamentary committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports Affairs.

A new head of the Armenian delegation to the EuroNest PA is yet to be named.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan