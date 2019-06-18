Pashinyan sees risk of reduction in donations to Hayastan Fund if mechanism of raising funds doesn’t change

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinsyan sees risk of reduction in donations to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund if the mechanism of raising funds doesn’t change.

“Every year we are talking about fundraising. I can guarantee that fundraisings with this system will constantly decrease. We can pick up numbers where relatively more funds have been raised. In case of opening the map of these collections, we will see cases when a businessman has donated 50% of the total. This is, of course, very good, and we are very grateful to these persons, but this system concerns also these donors, because people ask ‘why I can donate 7 million alone, and the rest Armenians also can donate the same sums or less’. In other words, here our policy doesn’t ensure constant engagement, less and less circles are engaged in this topic which is also an important issue”, he said.

The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has kicked off today in Yerevan. The meeting was attended by Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and other high-ranking officials from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan