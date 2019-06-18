Amadinda Percussion Group to perform during 20th Yerevan Perspectives Int’l Music Festival

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The renowned Amadinda Percussion Group will perform live in Yerevan on June 19th during the 20th Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival.

The concert will take place at 19:30 in the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan.

The 20th Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival is sponsored by the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and the My Step Charitable Foundation. It is held under the auspices of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Amadinda Percussion Group was formed 1984 in Budapest, Hungary.

Amadinda is most notably known for recordings of the percussion works of John Cage on a series of 6 CDs, completed in 2011.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan