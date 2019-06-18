Artsakh soldier dies in car crash
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. On June 18, at 07:40, a car accident occurred involving soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Arayik Balasanyan, born in 1994, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.
Despite the efforts of doctors the soldier died in hospital at 09:00.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.
The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
