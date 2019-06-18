Vicente del Bosque arrives in Armenia to share football coaching practice

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Spanish football coach Vicente del Bosque has arrived in Armenia and is planning to share his skills and experience with Armenian experts through coaching lectures.

“First I must congratulate on the occasion of the two victories in the Euro 2020 qualifier,” he told a news conference in Yerevan, referring to Armenia’s victories against Lichtenstein and Greece.

“Continuous work must also be done with the youth football teams because they can achieve great results in the future,” Vicente del Bosque added.

He said he has arrived to deliver a lecture for Armenian coaches. He described conditioning coach of the Armenian national team Javier Miñano to be his “good friend”.

“They’ve told me only positive things about Armenia and I am happy to be here. In order to achieve good results Armenian coaches must have good assistants at their sides,” he said, adding that the lecture will cover a broad range of topics.

He said after defeating Lichtenstein and Greece, the Armenian national team must now exert maximum strengths to achieve victory again.

“You need a good domestic championship in order to have a good national team,” he argues.

Vicente del Bosque is a Spanish football coach and former player who most recently managed the Spain national team. Del Bosque went on to lead the Spanish national team to win their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2010, and then to retain their European Championship in 2012.

Del Bosque coached Real Madrid from 1999 to 2003, which was one of the most successful periods in the club's modern era.

Del Bosque is regarded as one of the greatest and most successful managers of all time. During his playing career, Del Bosque made over 400 appearances for Real Madrid, winning five La Liga titles and four Copas del Rey. He represented the Spanish national team on 18 occasions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan