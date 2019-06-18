Armenian parliamentary committee chair hopes Azerbaijan will refuse from its militaristic policy

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan is expecting a constructive process from the June 20 meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington D.C..

“It’s painful that the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is not stable. This is due to Azerbaijan’s actions and militaristic statements. The Azerbaijani side bears the responsibility of destabilizing the situation, but I hope that Azerbaijan will eventually refuse from its policy, will change its position and come to the constructive field. We have our positions and will continue claiming them”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan