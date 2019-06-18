Tsarukyan again ignores summons, responds through lawyer

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party President Gagik Tsarukyan has revealed he hasn’t appeared for questioning also after the second summons sent by the Investigative Committee.

He said, however, that he has responded to the summons through his lawyer.

“I’ve answered to it through my lawyer since I’ve said that everyone is equal before the law and everyone must fully respect the law,” Member of Parliament Gagik Tsarukyan said.

He said in a document sent to authorities through his lawyer he has explained that his remarks regarding the arson investigation were his opinion.

He also cited Article 96 of the Constitution – immunity of lawmakers.

Asked if he plans to go to the Investigative Committee, he said he doesn’t “find it necessary”.

Responding to rumors that upon receiving the summons he had torn it apart, he said “should I have put it in a frame or hanged it next to an Ayvazovsky painting?”

On June 15th authorities again sent a summons for questioning to opposition Prosperous Armenia Party President, MP Gagik Tsarukyan.

It was the second summons requesting Tsarukyan to appear for questioning. He was summoned again earlier on June 12 in an ongoing arson investigation but failed to make an appearance.

On June 8, a vehicle belonging to a campaigning staffer of Abovyan city mayoral candidate Grigor Gulyan from the ruling Civil Contract party, was allegedly set on fire. The door to the apartment of the staffer, Vahan Saribekyan, was also allegedly set on fire. Gulyan eventually lost the race to incumbent Mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan, a pro-Tsarukyan politician.

Tsarukyan, commenting on the incident, earlier said that the arson was actually an orchestrated frame-up. He was summoned to clarify.

Authorities are yet to identify suspects in the ongoing investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan