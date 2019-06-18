“Presidents, prime ministers, governments will come and go, but the nation is eternal” – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to be not only the opportunity for realizing individual plans, but to also become a “pan-national budget”.

Pashinyan, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of the charitable organization, made the remarks during the fund’s annual meeting of the board of trustees.

“We should generally think about having a pan-national budget. And we must change our attitude towards this pan-national budget. One of the most important directions of our government’s activities is that we want to change the Armenian citizens’ attitude towards the state budget of Armenia. And the important change of this attitude must be for every citizen to realize that this money isn’t given by them to someone else, but that they give this money to themselves. Just like money is spent for different goals in a family, the same is for the budget. Meaning, every citizen of the Republic of Armenia must realize that the state budget resources are being spent for them themselves. Certainly, the tangible impact of this ideology should be ensured by those who spend this money. Overall, it’s not about money at all, it’s about philosophy. We must more directly show that the entire Armenians are standing by Armenia and the Diaspora,” Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan the problems in the 20th century have been solved, but in the 21st century the challenges are getting more serious, are increasing, and the response to these increasing challenges must be adequate.

“Presidents, prime ministers, government will come and go, but the fatherland and the nation are eternal. We must stand up for the eternity of our country and nation. The eternity of the fatherland and the nation is an issue that should find a solution today. I see the change of essence and content of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund in the solution of this very issue, and I am sure that we have the required will, unity, skills and wisdom for serving the agenda of our fatherland’s and nation’s eternity and ensuring this eternity,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan