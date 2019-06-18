‘Time for Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to bear the mission on strengthening pan-Armenian network’ – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, says it’s the high time for the Fund to bear the mission on strengthening the pan-Armenian network.

“It’s time for the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to take the mission on strengthening also the pan-Armenian network. Eventually, we face a problem of preservation of Armenian language, identity, history and value systems which is more sharply manifested under the conditions of globalization. Taking into account its broad structural geography, the Fund can also implement such programs by also strengthening the Armenian communities and the Armenian values. These communities are the most vital and the most important circles of the beneficiary-donor-supporter chain. This can become one of the strategic goals of the Fund. I hope the Fund will continue its pan-national activity with new programs and new enthusiasm”, the President said during the annual meeting of the Fund’s Board of Trustees on June 18.

The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has kicked off today in Yerevan. The meeting is attended by Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and other high-ranking officials from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

