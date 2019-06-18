Hayastan All-Armenian Fund should not be associated with fundraising structure – Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, doesn’t want for the Fund to be associated with a fundraising structure.

“The new composition of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has been approved during the previous session of the Board of Trustees, has improved. It aims at making the Fund’s activity, as well as the relations with the foreign partners more flexible. This process should be continuous. I think that the level of engagement of the members of the Board in the Fund’s activities should also increase, and the members of the Board should carry out more tangible and concrete activity relating to fundraising. In line with the Fund’s traditional programs, new ones should come and be implemented, including experimental programs in accordance with the demands of time. The Fund should not be associated with a fundraising structure, and the Fund’s structures operating in the Diaspora should not work as a treasury offices”, the President said during the annual meeting of the Fund’s Board of Trustees.

The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has kicked off today in Yerevan. The meeting is attended by Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and other high-ranking officials from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan