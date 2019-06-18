President Sarkissian sees need for changes in Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, sees need for making changes in the Fund.

During the annual meeting of the Fund’s Board of Trustees today in Yerevan, President Sarkissian said the Fund needs to become more dynamic, mobile, flexible and powerful structure.

“It’s more than 25 years the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is implementing its pan-national mission as a unique structure uniting Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. It is the most important donor for Artsakh’s development, it is such today and should remain so in the future. In 2018 the Fund has carried out a total of 100 programs of different fields and volumes. Some programs are still in process. The Fund needs to become more dynamic, mobile, flexible and powerful structure. For this purpose first of all it is necessary to be changed with psychology, mind, acting style, composition, programs and charter. There is no need to be afraid of change, especially when the world is changing quite rapidly”, he said.

The President highlighted that the Fund should not be perceived by us as a structure that only builds road or an irrigation network.

“It should be accepted, viewed and perceived first of all as a pan-national trust institution which lives not with the past, but with the future. In other words, lets value the work done in the past and think about the future through the present. Lets move towards the future. Any change relating to the Fund’s activity, be that legal or moral-psychological, should have one clear message, and that is the following: “Hayastan All-Armenian Fund should be a structure beyond suspicions, assumptions, speculations, with Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora and Armenians goals. The Fund created in the 20th century has reached many successes, it’s time for the Fund to become a national institute of the 21st century”, President Armen Sarkissian said.

The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has kicked off today in Yerevan. The meeting is attended by Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and other high-ranking officials from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

