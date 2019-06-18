Appeals court denies bail for Manvel Grigoryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. A Criminal Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision on jailing ex-lawmaker Manvel Grigoryan. The retired general’s appeal requesting release from pre-trial detention has been denied.

Grigoryan’s lawyers were arguing to the court that the former MP’s health is deteriorating and is incompatible with detention.

Manvel Grigoryan was arrested in June 2018 after authorities found a private zoo, a car collection, huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as allegedly embezzled military supplies and donations in his compound.

In December 2018, a court ordered his release on bail, but in January 2019 he was re-arrested. Since then he was taken to civilian hospitals for treatment on a number of occasions.

Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms, grand theft, extortion and tax evasion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan