President Sarkissian thanks members of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees for works done so far

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Armen Sarkissian thanked the members of the Board for the work carried out in the past year during the annual meeting of the Board on June 18.

In his remarks the President specifically thanked Chairman of the Fund’s French Affiliate Bedros Terzian.

“This year was not so easy for the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. There was a concerning situation at the beginning of the year, but we managed to overcome it with an honor and joint efforts and restore the Fund’s good reputation. In this regard I want to specially thank Chairman of the Fund’s French Affiliate Bedros Terzian and the staff of the Fund led by the new director. Also I want to thank those who acted clearly and concretely in their places in order to solve the situation”, the Armenian President said.

According to him, the events of 2018 had no negative impact on the future operation of the Fund.

“After the dramatic event that happened in the Fund’s life in the past year, over which all of us have our own assessment, I want to appreciate the fact that as a result of the activity of the Fund’s new leadership, the number of the Fund’s 2018 telethon supporters has increased by nearly 20%, and the donations also continue today”, President Sarkissian said.

The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has kicked off today in Yerevan. The meeting is attended by Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and other high-ranking officials from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan