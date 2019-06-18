At least 12 killed in China earthquake

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. At least 12 people have been killed and 134 more were injured in the earthquake that rocked China's south-western Sichuan province on June 17, TASS reported citing Chinese media.

The earthquake of 6 magnitude was registered in the south-western Chinese city of Yibin in the Changning County at 8:55pm local time on Monday. The earthquake's epicenter lay at the depth of 16 km.

Emergency services are currently working on the site, assessing the damage and providing disaster relief.