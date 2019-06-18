Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

At least 12 killed in China earthquake


YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. At least 12 people have been killed and 134 more were injured in the earthquake that rocked China's south-western Sichuan province on June 17, TASS reported citing Chinese media.

The earthquake of 6 magnitude was registered in the south-western Chinese city of Yibin in the Changning County at 8:55pm local time on Monday. The earthquake's epicenter lay at the depth of 16 km.

Emergency services are currently working on the site, assessing the damage and providing disaster relief.




