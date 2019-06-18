Armenian FM to depart for Washington D.C. on working visit
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Washington D.C. on a working visit on June 18 where the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs will take place with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.
The Armenian FM will also meet with a group of high-ranking US officials in Washington D.C..
Earlier the Armenian MFA informed that the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
