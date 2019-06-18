Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June

Parliament session begins – LIVE


YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia on June 18.

A number of issues are included in the agenda of the sessions.

The lawmakers will debate a number of bills at the second reading.

