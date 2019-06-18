Hayastan fund’s annual Board of Trustees meeting kicks off with moment of silence honoring Aznavour

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The annual assembly of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees began with a moment of silence in honor of Charles Aznavour.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who also serves as President of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, proposed the board to hold a moment of silence to honor the memory of the French-Armenian legend who passed away in 2018.

Numerous high-ranking officials from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are in attendance.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, both serving on the board, are also in attendance.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan