LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-19


LONDON, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.93% to $1754.50, copper price down by 0.64% to $5790.00, lead price down by 0.27% to $1871.50, nickel price down by 0.92% to $11845.00, tin price down by 2.32% to $18950.00, zinc price down by 1.38% to $2428.50, molybdenum price stood at $27293.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




