Dialogue between Artsakh and OSCE MG Co-chair countries will create favorable conditions for finding ways for the final settlement of the conflict – Artsakh MFA

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry Ani Sargsyan has answered the question of Aparaj news agency about the statement of U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone., ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh.

Question: How would you comment on the statement made by Congressman Frank Pallone on June 13 in the U.S. Congress on the need to lift the ban for U.S. officials to visit Artsakh?

Answer: We highly appreciate the consistent efforts of the U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone aimed at establishing direct ties between Artsakh and the United States, which, we believe, will become a signal that the isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable.

We are convinced that the dialogue between Artsakh and the United States, as well as the other two OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states through direct official contacts at various levels will create favorable conditions for comprehensive discussions and for finding ways for the final settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and become an important contribution to the establishment of stability in the South Caucasus.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan