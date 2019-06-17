President Sarkissian receives CoE Deputy Secretary General Gabriela Bataine-Dragoni

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on June 17 the delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriela Bataine-Dragoni.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, during the meeting the sides referred to Armenia-CoE Action Plan 2019-2022, the official launch ceremony of which took place today.

Gabriela Bataine-Dragoni presented to President Sarkissian the directions of the Action Plan, noting that the CoE is ready to support the reforms initiated by the leadership of Armenia.

President Sarkissian appreciated the continuous support of the CoE to the development of democratic institutions in Armenia. She noted that the final goal of the reforms is to establish public trust towards those institutions.

