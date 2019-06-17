Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-06-19

YEREVAN, 17 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.57 drams to 477.83 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.36 drams to 535.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.64 drams to 601.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 211.33 drams to 20758.7 drams. Silver price up by 3.26 drams to 230.82 drams. Platinum price down by 60.91 drams to 12382.25 drams.