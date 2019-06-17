Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Chair of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on June 17 received chairman of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, who arrived in Armenia with a mission to propose Armenia to join this structure, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The GCTP Chairman stated that Armenia is recognized as a country respecting peace and tolerance and its membership to the Global Council will create new opportunities for the international dissemination of these ideas. The Council, which has nearly 50 members, mainly focuses on the overall issues relating to social and humanitarian sectors.

The Speaker of Parliament thanked the GCTP Chair for visiting Armenia and proposing to join the structure and added that the directions the Global Council deals with are familiar to Armenia. According to him, peace and tolerance are priority principles in Armenia, therefore, the Council’s activity contains positive messages.

The meeting participants touched upon the future cooperation opportunities and formats and agreed to continue the dialogue.

